Two fire engines were called out to a three car collision yesterday morning (Wednesday, November 8).

The incident took place shortly before 10am on Bonis Hall Lane.

Fire crews rescued a female casualty who had become trapped in one of the cars. She was then taken to hospital by the North West Ambulance Service for care.

Paramedics assessed three more patients who did not require further treatment.