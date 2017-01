Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman had to be rescued from her car after a crash.

Fire engines from Macclesfield and Holmes Chapel were called to reports of a collision on Farm Lane, Lower Withington around 2.45pm on Saturday, January 7.

When they arrived they found that one car had gone into a ditch.

Firefighters helped a woman from the car.

She was passed to the care of the ambulance service.