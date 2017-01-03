Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman suffered 'life changing injuries' after she was hit by train.

The horror accident happened on the railway near to Macclesfield Town Football Club around 4.45pm yesterday (January 2).

The woman, who is 34 from the Macclesfield area, was taken to Wythenshawe Hospital after suffering a 'traumatic leg injury'.

This morning she remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedics were called to reports that the train had run over the casualty’s leg.

The North West Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle, a doctor and a scene manager to the area off London Road.

Witnesses reported a heavy police presence near to the railway line with officers seen ‘running down the embankment’ around 5pm.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: " Our officers attended along with colleagues from the North West Ambulance Service and a woman was treated at the scene for serious injuries to her leg before being taken to hospital.

"The woman remains in hospital in a stable condition with life changing injuries.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious."

Trains were prevented from passing through the area for around two hours.