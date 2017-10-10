Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A WOMAN struck her partner repeatedly around the head when she attacked him at home.

Jessica Oldfield, 32, Oldfield, of Princess Drive, Bollington, went into a rage after an argument with her partner over a take away.

She attacked her partner when he was on the sofa, hitting him around the head numerous times, a court heard.

The hearing was told she struck him to the head again in a second attack before also punching him to the side of the head.

The man was taken to hospital with dizziness after the attack.

Prosecuting, Steve Woodman, said: “The couple have been in a relationship for a year.

“Police say it’s a destructive relationship and they have been called out on many occasions.

“He has a conviction for an assault involving the defendant earlier this year.

“The couple had lunch together and then had an argument.

“He returned to work to avoid further arguments and when he returned home at 5.30pm they discussed having a take away and beer but unfortunately she wanted wine.

“He was concerned because she becomes violent after having wine, but she insisted and had a bottle.

“There was a further argument and he threw his phone against the wall causing a dent.

“She lost her temper and jumped on him on the sofa

“She struck him many times around the head.

“He told her to stop and this caused her to lose her temper and she hit him again many times around the head. She stopped and then without warning punched him again to the side of the head.

“She made admissions at interview and accepts she becomes violent when she has wine.”

The court heard he attended hospital as he felt dizzy but did not suffer any injuries.

Oldfield pleaded guilty at a hearing at Stockport Magistrates court to assault on June 28 in Bollington.

Defending, Jim Edwards said: “She made admissions at the earliest opportunity and her partner is fully supportive of her.

“He wants them to remain in a relationship.

“She has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has been having manic episodes.”

Magistrates fined Oldfield £150.

She must also pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.