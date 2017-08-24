Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug addict who launched a ‘frenzied’ attack on his partner and held her captive in her bedroom has been jailed.

Jason Damien Gough, 47, assaulted his ex-partner while she was sleeping before subjecting her to repeated attacks and torment, a court heard.

He then tried to a evade police by hiding in the drawer of a divan bed, but was ‘tipped out’ by officers who had been contacted after the victim managed to escape and raise the alarm.

Gough, of Roe Street, Macclesfield, appeared at Chester Crown Court for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to a charge of false imprisonment and assault.

The court heard how Gough - a relapsed drug addict - slapped, kicked and bit his victim, only stopping when he was too tired to carry on.

At one point he put his hand over the victim’s mouth and pinched her nose so she could not breathe, and poured a glass of water over her head when she begged for a drink.

Sentencing Gough to two years in prison, Judge Patrick Thompson said: “When you take (alcohol) your behaviour becomes utterly unacceptable. You have become somebody who, I’m afraid, is a complete and utter coward, because that is how you behaved on that day.

“Your attack was relentless, it was quite disgraceful. She was held against her will.

“It was a frenzied attack. It was an attack against a woman in her own home and it was repeated. You only stopped when you were too tired to carry on. She was begging to leave and you showed no mercy whatsoever.

“The water over her head was done to further humiliate her, and that is something which you should be deeply ashamed of yourself for.

“Whatever her position and whatever the provocation in the past, there can be no excuse for a man treating a woman in this way.”

Prosecutor Peter Hussey told the court it all started when Gough got into an altercation with the victim’s friend. The victim went to bed after the incident an awoke to the defendant attacking her.

The court heard there were three or four periods of assault during the course of an afternoon and the victim told police she had “never been so scared” and thought Gough was going to kill her.

She tried to leave through the window, but Gough ran over and pulled her back.

She was only able to escape and call for help when Gough went to the toilet.

That evening the police forced their way into the Crewe property and found Gough hiding in the drawer of a divan bed. When he refused to come out, officers tipped the bed up to get him out.

Myles Wilson, counsel for the defence, said Gough was a relapsed drug addict and had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the offence.

He said Gough accepted full responsibility but the couple led a ‘chaotic lifestyle’ which was ‘punctuated with incidents of violence’,

He said: “Drink and drugs brought out the worst in him, and in both of them. The violence was not all one way.”

Mr Wilson added that Gough had previously worked as a senior drug worker and drugs policy after beating a drug addiction, but relapsed when he lost his partner at the time.