A woman found herself in court after cutting up her partner’s favourite football shirt.

Stephanie Hampshire, 26, of Brough Street West, Macclesfield, cut up £400 worth of clothes belonging to William Cowley who was her ex partner at the time, a court heard.

This included his favourite Chester City football shirt and she sent him a Whatsapp message to tell him.

Prosecuting, Tina Cunnane, said: “The complainant was her ex partner at the time. He contacted police to say the defendant had sent texts that she has cut his clothing and left them in a bag for him to collect.

“She was six months pregnant. She sent him a Whatsapp message saying she had cut up his favourite football shirt in a bag, saying ‘oops, I’ve had great pleasure cutting up your Chester top’. A pool cue was also damaged.”

Hampshire pleaded guilty to criminal damage on July 27.

Defending, Karen Rolls said: “They had been in a long term relationship and times were difficult. She was heavily pregnant. They are now reconciled and she has replaced the items.”

Hampshire received a six month conditional discharge.