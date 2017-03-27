Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman broke a window after being refused entry to a bar.

Karen Napier, 36, tried to go into the Thirsty Beak, Dukes Court, Macclesfield but was denied entry because it was thought she was drunk, a court heard. She became angry and kicked the window.

Prosecuting, Tess Kenyon said: “She started shouting and swearing and kicked at the window, causing it to crack. The owner said it cracked like a spider’s web.

“She said no-one has the right to damage property and it had an impact on her business.

“The defendant had gone into town at 3pm and started drinking from 5pm.”

Napier, of Brocklehurst Avenue, Macclesfield, pleaded guilty at Stockport Magistrates court to causing criminal damage on February 14 at 7.30pm.

Defending, John Gallagher said: “She didn’t think she consumed enough to get into that state. She either had a bad reaction or her drink was spiked.

“She has no memory until she woke up in a police cell. She’s been out of trouble for 13 years.

“It’s quite clearly out of character.”

Magistrates gave Napier a conditional discharge and ordered her to pay £300 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge.