A woman has been left traumatised after a late night attack by a masked man.

Police said the 33-year-old was walking to meet her partner when she was grabbed from behind, pushed to the ground and repeatedly hit.

The attack happened on Abbey Road, near to the Park Horse Club, in the Bollinbrook area of the town, just before 1am today, (Wednesday, July 5).

The victim managed to fight back and shouted at the attacker who then fled the scene down an alleyway in the direction of Stoneleigh Close.

Police have launched a manhunt for the offender who is described as mixed race and around 5ft 10in.

He wore a black Superdry Jacket, with a black hoodie on underneath with the hood up, dark trousers, a black baseball cap and had a scarf covering his face.

Detective Inspector Claire Jesson said “This is a serious incident and we are committed to doing all that we can to trace the person responsible.

“Thankfully the victim did not suffer any serious injuries as a result of the incident, and did not require hospital treatment; however, she has been left traumatised by her ordeal.

“Enquiries into the incident are currently ongoing and as part of the investigation I’m keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and believes that they may have witnessed anything suspicious.”

Police are urging people to be careful when walking alone at night.

DI Jesson added: “While incidents such as this are rare, I would like to urge local residents to remain vigilant when walking alone especially at night, maintain an awareness of your surroundings and try and stick to well-lit areas. If you see anyone acting suspiciously or have any concerns then contact police immediately.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 43 of 5/7/2017. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.