Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has avoided jail after driving dangerously through the town centre.

Gemma Louise Beresford, 33, drove a Ford Focus dangerously on the A523 Silk Road, London Road, Western Avenue, Robin Hood Avenue, Cedar Grove, Briarwood Avenue, Maple Avenue, High Street and St Georges Close on December 6.

She committed the crime with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in her system and without having a driving licence and car insurance.

Beresford, of Kendal Road, Macclesfield, admitted dangerous driving, driving without a licence and insurance, and drug driving at a hearing at Stockport magistrates’ court.

She was sentenced at Chester Crown Court to six months in prison suspended for two years.

She was ordered to complete a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. She was also banned from driving for 12 months.