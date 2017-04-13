Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An appeal for witnesses has been launched after a cash machine was broken into at Chelford Roundabout.

Offenders used an angle grinder to force open the ATM at the Shell Garage on Alderley Road in the early hours of Tuesday, April 11.

A large quantity of cash was stolen.

It is believed to have occurred sometime between 1am and 3am, with officers called to the garage shortly after 7.30am.

Detective Inspector Claire Jesson said: “Investigations into this incident are currently in the very early stages and we are following a number of lines of enquiry, including CCTV analysis and forensics.

“This garage is located at a busy junction and as part of this investigation I’m keen to hear from anyone who passed through the area at the time of the incident and believes they may have witnessed anything suspicious.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 115 of 11 April 2017. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11.