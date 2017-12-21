Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pub landlords have turned their attention from alcohol to water after discovering an unlimited supply of premium spring water beneath the property.

Doran Binder, 45, and his ex-wife Melissa Binder, 41, who run the Crag Inn in Wildboarclough, have their own supply of spring water thanks to a borehole which pumps fresh water directly into the pub.

And now they have decided the water is too good to simply keep to themselves and have set up their own water business ‘Crag Spring Water’.

The water - which is driven straight from the ground - will be sold in recyclable glass bottles which will be delivered locally.

Doran, who has five children with Melissa, said he knew the water supplied to the pub was good, but didn’t realise how special it was until a specialist tested it.

He said: “As soon as we purchased the Crag I noticed the amazing water which was smooth and creamy in texture, I didn’t really think any more about it until I met Richard Taylor from Blair drilling. I was nervous about what the upkeep of this borehole was going to be, but all he wanted to talk about was how good [the water] was. It turned out they were selling Wildboarclough water 25 years ago so we decided to do it again.”

The water is drawn up from the ground, through a particle and UV filter, and straight into the bottles. And after a year of work, the water has passed all the regulations and tests to be sold to the public.

Doran added: “The water is better than we hoped. It’s really good, high grade water - the most pure as pure you can get. The idea is that it’s going to be cheaper than any of the water in glass bottles you can get in the supermarket.

“We collect the empty bottles in crates that we provide for our customers whilst delivering new supplies at the same time.

“This helps reduce our customers’ carbon footprint while supplying a premium grade product.”

The pair, who will continue to run the pub, have previously run The Wetroom.co.uk and Cheshire Consultancy Services.

With plans to launch in January, they will be the only water supplier in the north of England that supplies water in glass bottles, which are then washed and reused.

Bottles will be sold in 330ml glass bottles served in crates of 20 bottles, and 750ml glass bottles in crates of 12 bottles.

To register you interest in the water delivery scheme, go to cragspringwater.co.uk.