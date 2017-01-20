The video will start in 8 Cancel

A recording of when BBC Radio One and Wham came to Macclesfield more than 30 years ago has emerged online.

DJ Kid Jensen and the Roadshow rolled into town on Sunday, May 29, 1983.

The show was broadcast live from South Park during the Macclesfield Carnival.

As well as Wham, which featured George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, pop-rock band The Belle Stars appeared in front of several thousand visitors.

During the recording Kid Jenson describes the ‘romantic’ views towards Derbyshire and the Pennines and Macclesfield as a ‘lovely pretty town with winding streets and cobblestones’.

He also gives a shout-out to three-month-old Roger Whittam, who was having his christening at South Park lodge.

The recording mentions Macclesfield High, Rainow, the Salamander Venture Unit, who were ‘wearing funny masks’, and Macclesfield 18+ Club.

Kid Jenson told listeners that producers had to abandon autograph signing sessions with the Wham stars after the clamour from crowds turned into ‘absolute madness’.

There were also mentions for Macclesfield Rafters, a group who were taking on a raft race on the River Wye for charity, and ‘audio postcards’ from Katrina Hayes from Rainow, Jan Firwood from Macclesfield and Chris Whitley from Bollington.

Macclesfield band New Order’s hit ‘Blue Monday’ was played and there was an interview with the late Dr John Clandillon, who found the Silk Heritage Trust.

There is also a special mention for Radio One production engineer Dick Wilson, who came from the town.

The audio recording was been shared by Simon Leah, from Macclesfield, who wasn’t at the road show, but recorded it on his tape player.