Motorists have complained of traffic chaos after a town centre road was closed.

Cheshire East Council shut off Churchill Way in Macclesfield yesterday, March 20, after a leaking water pipe.

United Utilities engineers have begun repairing the problem which is 20m from the junction of Exchange street but have had to dig 1.5m into the ground.

The repair is expected to be completed this afternoon, March 21.

Diversions have been put in place.

One motorist claimed the closure was causing “traffic chaos”, particularly with HGVs.

A spokesman for Cheshire East Council said: "United Utilities attended to a leak and when they looked into it, they discovered a void under the road surface. As a result the road needed to be closed. The closure will be removed this afternoon."