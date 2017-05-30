Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man with autism ran the Manchester 10k to raise money for the charity which helps him.

David Winder, who has austism and attends the Rossendale Trust in Sutton, has been running all his life. A symptom of his autism means he has lots of pent up energy so constantly moving makes him feel better. David does not communicate verbally and has limited use of signs and symbols but expresses himself through exercise.

So he decided to run the Manchester 10k to raise money for the trust.

David ran arm in arm with Jason Blythe, manager of Rossendale’s Oakwood Day Service, speeding along faster than any of his runs in training, and was boosted by people lining the street shouting his name. He ran the entire race only stopping for water and finished in 1hr 7mins.

Jason Blythe said: “It was fantastic to see that autism is not a barrier and everyone at the Rossendale Trust can get involved in prestigious events such as this, it really was an amazing day. I was very proud to support David and be part of his great day.”

Sponsor him by texting DAVID to 70500 to give £5.

See a video of his run here.