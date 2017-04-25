Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shoppers watched dramatic scenes as large demolition machines tore down buildings for the new shopping centre.

Long-armed excavators demolished old shop units at the Grosvenor Centre to make way for its expansion into the former Cheshire Building Society next door.

The shops were vacated to make way for the £11million project which will see the centre expand into the building society while retaining the facade of the heritage building.

Mum-of-two Lisa Marie Dray, who took video of the demolition, said: “It was amazing to watch and really noisy.

“The machines were like two dinosaurs pulling the buildings apart. It was very dramatic.

“It’s good to see something happening in Macclesfield town centre to bring people in.”

Grosvenor Centre owners Eskmuir have said the space can accommodate big brand retailers, including a ‘major international fashion brand’, but have declined to reveal who it will be.