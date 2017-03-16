Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Coffee shop staff powered through to raise more than £1,000 cycling from Macclesfield to Milan.

Team members at Caffe Nero on Market Place took it in turns to pedal hundreds of miles to raise money for cancer.

But the baristas didn’t leave the branch, clocking up the 738 miles - the distance from Macclesfield to Milan - on a static exercise bike, taking it outside into the streets for the final stretch.

They doubled their fundraising target to collect £1,118 for Macmillan.

Terence Thornton, the team member who organised the event, said: “It was very successful and lots of customers were interested and involved.

“We successfully completed our bike ride in the store and on the weekend I took the bike outside so that more people could see what was going on.

“I was pleased as many people gave donations and we raised £209.02 on Saturday alone.

“The total amount raised is £1118.82 which I’m extremely pleased with as we more than doubled the original target of £500.

“The event brought many people together and it was such a pleasure to see how successful it became.”