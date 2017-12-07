Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He was found abandoned in a bin on Christmas Eve, and is now proving to be a miniature sensation.

Olly, who was abandoned at just a few weeks old, is believed to be one of only a handful of Alsatians with dwarfism in the country.

Despite being a breed often favoured by the police due to their size and strength, Olly stands at just 14 inches tall, 10 inches shorter than the average male.

His owner Paul Fletcher, 71, who lives at Clements Court off Hobson Street, said Olly’s unusual size has generated a lot of interest in Macclesfield.

He said: “Everywhere we go we get stopped by people asking what breed he is, everyone loves him.

“He’s an Alsatian, but with dwarfism, which is pretty rare.

“All his brothers and sisters grew into standard sized Alsatians but Olly stopped getting any taller.

“Olly has this long body, a massive big tail and these enormous Alsatian ears, but he has these little dwarf legs that he runs around on.

“He looks so funny.”

Paul, who adopted five-year-old Olly – originally named Holly – when he was living in Spain, said Christmas is their favourite time of year.

He said: “There were three bitches and three dogs found in a dustbin on Christmas Eve. They were all given festive names. But I call him ‘Olly’ now because everyone thought he was a girl.

“He looks like a little donkey, so he fits right in at Christmas time.

“I got him at Christmas and he’s been with me every year. He’s an amazing little dog, he’s got such a beautiful nature.”

Unlike dogs which are deliberately bred to be small, Olly’s dwarfism is a result of a genetic disorder.

Dogs with dwarfism like Olly’s often suffer from health complications, but Paul says Olly is the picture of health.

He said: “I did worry about him at first but he’s absolutely fine. He’s completely healthy.”

Paul and Olly regularly walk together along Macclesfield Canal and in the town centre, where Olly has become a big hit with shoppers.

Paul, who is a grandfather of five and a great-grandfather of three, ran an English butchers in Spain before returning to the UK to be near his daughter Katherine Allan in June.

He is also a former professional dancer who won numerous dance competitions, including the title of World Latin Dance Champion in the 1980s with his ex-wife Patricia.