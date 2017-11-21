Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seventy drivers were caught driving illegally in pedestrian-only areas of Macclesfield in just one day, police have revealed.

Drivers breaking the rules and cutting through the zone were targeted in a clampdown.

Police says were stopped and given a warning for driving through the area which is designed to be car-free for the safety of town centre users.

Officers from Macclesfield Police teamed up with Macclesfield Town Council to run a day of enforcement to make sure drivers are sticking to the rules.

Vehicles are banned from Chestergate, Market Place, Churchside and the upper part of Church Street, Upper Mill Street, Castle Street, Exchange Square, part of Exchange Street and Queen Victoria Street.

Delivery vehicles, customers collecting bulky goods, residents, church officials and emergency services are allowed in the zone.

But officers say more and more pedestrians have been driving into the zone illegally.

Sgt Rob Simpson said: “People have been using the pedestrianised zone for all kinds of bizarre reasons, just to go and get a pint of milk.

“We’ve been aware of people breaking the rules and took a day to warn drivers and make sure this stops. We’ve been working with the town council on this. We stopped around 70 drivers and lots of people were using it as a rat run.

“We gave people warnings this time but next time we will be giving people on-the-spot fines.

“People should not be ignoring the road signs.

“This is about people’s safety and is more important as we approach Christmas and there will be lots of people out shopping.”

Drivers are not allowed to use the zone to drop off or pick people up. Taxis and disabled badge holders are not permitted unless visiting residential premises.

Parking is not allowed in the zone.

Pete Turner, Macclesfield town clerk, said the town council worked with police on the campaign after noticing the problem increase.

He said: “The Local Policing Unit took a proactive approach to raise awareness of the rules of the pedestrianised area.

“Over time, it appears that road users have increasingly used the pedestrianised area as a normal road or thoroughfare, but it was originally designed to be access only to serve the businesses and some residences.”