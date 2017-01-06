Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

PoliCe have issued a warning after bogus workmen demanded hundreds of pounds from an elderly resident.

The gang approached the house in Macclesfield yesterday (Thursday, January 5) and asked the elderly woman for £800 to fix her roof.

Despite not agreeing a price they attempted to start the work.

They were stopped when the victim’s daughter arrived and ordered to leave.

Police are urging people to be vigilant.

Officers are now looking for the suspects, described as three white males wearing blue overalls. The gang were using a white van and spoke with Irish accents.

PCSO Emily Blair said: “Please be vigilant when answering the door and do not hand over money if you are unsure the business is legitimate.”

If you have any information please contact police 101.