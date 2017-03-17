Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner has warned others about a phone scam after being targeted by conmen.

Jack Spencer, 93, received two calls in two days from someone claiming to be from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

The caller told the former war pilot that he owed more than £1,000 and if he didn’t pay within an hour he would be arrested.

When Jack challenged the conman he hung up.

Terrified of being hauled to court, Jack, from Macclesfield, called his solicitor for advice and was told it was a hoax.

Jack has now reported the incident to police and is urging others to be vigilant.

He said: “It’s outrageous that people are targeting the elderly like that.

“It’s lucky that I have my wits about me and challenged the caller.

“That first call put the fear of God in me. Even after the second call when I grew suspicious, I was still scared by what he was saying because it sounded so authentic.

“Others might not have been as brave and could have found themselves handing over money to these crooks.

“My solicitor told me that another of their clients, who is disabled, had reported someone coming to their door in a similar scam.

“That concerned me enough to share what happened to me and warn others.”

The first call to Jack was on Tuesday, March 7, where the caller left a message. The second at 12pm on Thursday, March 9, was a direct call.

Websites set up to expose scam calls contain numerous reports from people who say they have received calls and messages from the people using the London-based number that called Jack.

Cheshire Police are now investigating Jack’s complaint and urged residents not to disclose personal information.

A spokesman said: “Cheshire Police received a call from a resident in the Macclesfield area who had received a suspicious phone call.

“The incident is currently being investigated. Cheshire Constabulary always advise that if you cannot verify the identity of the person making the call you should not disclose your personal details.

Anyone who believes that they have received a suspicious call should phone Cheshire Police on 101 or contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

You can also find further advice online at http://www.actionfraud.police.uk .