A war veteran was surrounded by his friends and family as he celebrated his 100th birthday.

John Parr, who is a resident of Genesis Care Home on Peter Street, Macclesfield, celebrated the milestone birthday on November 14.

He marked the occasion with his friends and family who held a special party for him.

His niece, Miranda Hallett-Parr, says that it was fantastic to see so many people celebrate John’s incredible life – and see his telegram from the Queen.

She said: “It was great day and he even had two cakes – staff at Genesis Car Home, where he lives, had their own party for him as well – so he ended up with lots of cake.

“His friends from the Scouts Fellowship came to see him and St Paul’s sang Happy Birthday during a service on his birthday, even though he wasn’t there.”

John then went down to his local, The Rising Sun pub, on Congleton Road, with his close family who travelled far and wide to be there with him.

Miranda added: “Family travelled from all over the country, with some coming up from Cardiff and Reading, for the special party. The youngest there was his 10-year-old great, great nephew – there was a real range of ages.”

Originally from Uttoxeter, John moved to Hurdsfield when he was 13 and has since lived in Union Road and Nicholson Close, before moving in to Genesis Care Home in recent months.

A pupil at Central School for two years, John then got a job as an engineer at Macclesfield Corporation Gas Department, where he worked for 45 years.

In 1940 John was enlisted into the army and served with the Royal Artillery in north Africa for four years, before finishing his service in Carlisle in 1946.

Miranda said: “He’s so full of life and is very talkative. He was a rifleman in the army and was based in north Africa, so he was right in the thick of it.

He really has lived a full and interesting life and even now he’s so stubborn, he won’t let anyone do anything for him.”

Sadly his wife, Dora Cox passed away in 1990. They had been together for 51 years after marrying in 1939.

Since Dora passed away John has been active in the community and has dedicated his time to the Scouts Fellowship and has also been an active member of St Paul’s Church, on Glegg Street.