Voters will be going to the polls tomorrow (Thursday, May 8) to have their say in the General Election.

Candidates for the Macclesfield constituency include: David Rutley (Conservative), Neil Puttick (Labour), Richard Flowers (Lib Dem), James Booth (Greens) and Mark Johnson (independent).

In 2015 the electorate voted Conservative with a majority of 14,811.

For voters in Chelford and Nether Alderley, they will be selecting a new member of parliament for the Tatton constituency from: Quentin Abel (independent), Nigel Hennerley (Greens), Esther McVey (Conservative), Sam Rushworth (Labour) and Gareth Wilson (Lib Dem).

In 2015 voters picked Conservative with a majority of 18,241.

On Thursday, polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm.

The expected declaration time is around 7am on Friday (June 9). All voters are urged to check on their polling cards, which identify which polling station they should visit, after two changes.

For polling districts 4JG1 and 4JG2 the new polling station will be St George’s Church on Fountain Close instead of Lower Park School.

For districts 4BC1 and 4BE1 the new polling station is St. John’s Church on Wilwick Lane instead of Weston Community Centre.

Nationally, the General Election will see 3,303 candidates from dozens of parties contesting a total of 650 seats.