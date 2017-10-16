Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A yob has been locked up after smashing a bottle into a man’s face in a supermarket.

Aiden Wilkinson, 20, launched the explosive attack on Jordan Collins in the Co-Op in Macclesfield in front of horrified customers.

The court was told that Collins had been threatening Wilkinson on Facebook.

CCTV of the incident showed the two men exchanging words in a queue before Wilkinson deliberately smashed the bottle in the victim’s face.

Wilkinson, of Cornbrook Road, Macclesfield, admitted a charge of affray and failing to attend court, during a hearing at Chester Crown Court.

Sentencing him to 17 months in a young offenders’ institution, Judge Patrick Thompson said: “You have an unenviable history and a predilection for violence. You have 13 convictions for violence. You have your difficulties with drink and drugs but you need to grow up because the alternative is that the prison sentences will get longer and longer. You will be throwing your life away.

“You’ve seen the CCTV footage. Incidents like that in public can’t be tolerated. The customers in that shop must have been terrified.

“It’s fortunate that the victim’s injuries were not more serious.

“If you continue to commit more violence you future will be bleak.”

The court heard that Wilkinson walked into the shop on February 24 around 9.40pm.

Jo Maxwell, prosecuting, said: “Wilkinson is in the queue behind another man. He is holding two beers. There is an exchange of looks and words. Wilkinson then repositions the bottle and changes his grip then strikes the man’s face and the bottle breaks.

“There is blood but no complaint is ever made by the victim who is later identified by police.”

CCTV shows Collins chasing Wilkinson out of the shop.

Patrick Williamson, defending Wilkinson, said there had been history between the two men.

He said: “It is an unsavoury attack with a weapon.

“There had been an exchange on Facebook and threats made towards Wilkinson. He was brought up not to give in to a bully.

“However, he should have the maturity to walk away.

“When he was younger he was diagnosed with ADHD and a psychological report concludes he has an emotionally unstable personality disorder which governs him and his reactions.”

Mr Williamson said: “Following that incident the victim assaulted his [partner].”

Jordan McAuley Collins, 21, of Range Court, Macclesfield, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, using controlling behaviour, assault and criminal damage, at Chester Crown Court in relation to the domestic violence incident and other matter unrelated to the Co-op incident.

He was jailed for 21 months in September.