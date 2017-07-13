Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

THE BOSLEY community is commemorating the second anniversary of the devastating mill explosion in which four people died.

It’s two years since the explosion at the Wood Treatment mill which reduced the site to rubble and killed mill workers Derek Moore, 62, Dorothy Bailey, 62, William Barks, 51, and Jason Shingler, 38.

It left the close-knit the community to pick up the pieces and there was a massive fundraising campaign to help families.

The two year anniversary is on Monday (July 17). There is a memorial service at St Mary the Virgin Church at 9.30am on Sunday and then on Monday, Bosley Chapel which is next door to the mill site, will be open for the morning for people to reflect on what happened and visit the memorial area in the graveyard.

Rev John Harries, who is leading the service, said: “We will acknowledge that it’s the second anniversary and give thanks for all those who helped us. We will remember all those who are still struggling as they have no closure. It will be a peaceful service and we want people to come without feeling that the world is watching. There will be time for reflection and we will light a candle.

“The chapel will be open on Monday for people to go quietly to reflect.

“Some say it takes two years to come to terms with loss and it may be the first time some people have felt they can visit. It may bring back lots of memories.

“People are trying to get on with their lives, the hurt is still there and will be while there are still so many questions unanswered. It’s testament to the community that people are waiting patiently, not hampering the police investigation.”

The remains of the mill are still fenced off while an investigation led by police with the HSE is ongoing.

MP David Rutley said: “The second anniversary will be a chance for the families, the village and other residents to remember those who died or were injured and to reflect on how the community responded so positively. I will be meeting with the Health and Safety Executive in the near future for a further review on progress with the investigation HSE and Cheshire Police are carrying out. This investigation is vital in learning lessons from the incident and providing answers to questions about the causes of the explosion.”

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Ankers, from Cheshire Police, said they continue to investigate the circumstances of the disaster. He said: “Much progress has been made over the past 12 months, but there is still much more to do as the painstaking process of reviewing thousands of pieces of evidence continues.

“This is an extraordinarily complex investigation, like no other Cheshire Constabulary has ever undertaken, but we continue to work diligently to ensure the families of those affected receive the answers they deserve.”