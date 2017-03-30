Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rural primary school rescued from closure is holding an open day for prospective pupils.

Pott Shrigley Church School is hoping to attract parents who want to send their children to a small village school and are opening their doors on Friday, March 31 from 11am to 12pm and again from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

Councillor Hilda Gaddum, one of the new governors, said: “The fact that the school is small is part of its strength and greatly valued by its parents and is thought to be the oldest in Cheshire East and possibly the Diocese of Chester.

“There is a strong feeling of support for the school in the community and it is hoped there will be great interest in the open day.”

In December last year governors at Pott Shrigley proposed amalgamating it with Bollington St John’s, because it was no longer financially viable on its own.

A consultation was launched but halted after a campaign by parents and villagers against the closure.

This included a pledge to fund the school themselves.

Former head of Rainow primary Mark Bertinshaw has been made the interim head.