Two friends are behind bars after launching a brutal attack on a man in Macclesfield town centre.

Callum Wright, 23, and Josh Williamson, 24, from Bollington, were part of a gang of three who assaulted the man by kicking and punching him.

The victim, Carl St-Ledger, was hit on the head with a bottle during the attack and kicked while he lay defenceless on the ground, a court heard.

The third man involved in the assault was never identified by police.

Wright, of Windsor Close, and Williamson, of Palmerston Street, both admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and breaching suspended sentences for other offences.

Wright was jailed for 12 months and seven weeks and Williamson, for 12 months, 14 weeks.

Sentencing them, Judge Nicholas Woodward, said: “This was an ugly incident. CCTV shows it was sustained in the streets in Macclesfield in the early hours.

“The victim was defenceless on the ground when he was kicked. This was three men on one. It’s clear the third man simply joined in with the violence.

“It is a worrying that when violence is committed on the street people think it gives them the opportunity to join in and give someone a kicking.”

Peter Hussey, prosecuting, said: “Both men are from Bollington but had spent the night in Macclesfield town centre.

“At 2.40am on August 19 police were alerted to an incident by a CCTV operator.

“PC Carr went to Mill Street and spoke to a man who had been bottled and had a head wound which was bleeding. He knew his attackers but didn’t want to make a complaint.

“He was taken to Macclesfield Hospital.

“Police were able to trace the defendants near Macclesfield train station. After his arrest en route to custody, Wright told officers [St-Ledger] deserved what he got’.

“Williamson told police he had been assaulted using a bottle by the victim earlier in the night. He claimed he didn’t want vengeance but after passing the victim something was said and he turned around.”

Kay Driver, defending, said: “Mr Wright has shown great remorse and empathy for the victim. There are signs of misplaced loyalty, action under peer pressure and problematic alcohol intake.

“Mr Williamson has no record for violence. This was retribution for the earlier incident.”