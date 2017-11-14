Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A van and a car crashed near a busy junction this morning.

No one is believed to have been hurt in the incident but it has resulted in delays for drivers.

Police received reports of a collision between two vehicles near the Broken Cross roundabout, Macclesfield, at around 6.30am.

A lamppost was hit in the collision and is leaning.

The road has been closed off and police say the closure is still in place while the vehicles are removed.

Council highways officers have been out to assess the leaning lamppost.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said they were called to Chelford Road near the Broken Cross roundabout at 6.35am.

She said: “We sent a rapid response vehicle and there was one patient assessed but there were no injuries.”