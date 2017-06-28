Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two women are embarking on a boat trip around the UK coastline to research the levels of ‘micro plastic’ floating in the sea.

Deborah Maw and Jess van Heurssen are joining an all-female crew on the trip to test for the first time how many of the particles there is in the waters off our coastline.

‘Micro plastic’ is the tiny particles of plastic, less than 5mm, which end up in the sea from things like cosmetics and clothing or are the end-product of larger pieces of plastic being eroded down.

It’s said to be harmful because it ends up in the fish we eat.

Deborah and Jess, who both live in Macclesfield but didn’t know each other before signing up for the trip, are raising money to join the ‘citizen science’ trip, which is funded by the people who take part.

As they travel around the UK they will stop off at ports to talk to people about the trip.

Deborah, 60, who has lived in Macclesfield for 28 years and now lives in her van in the town, will be giving art workshops using plastic they find. She started making artwork using waste plastic from beaches when she studied a foundation degree in Art and Design at Macclesfield College.

Deborah, who was a research biochemist and science teacher before studying art, said: “The issue of micro plastics is a massive problem and affects our health. It’s now found in 70 per cent of the fish we eat and we end up with plastic in our bodies. Micro plastic acts like a sponge for chemicals floating in the ocean.

“It comes from micro beads in cosmetics, tiny fibres from fleece clothing and even dust from tyres which gets washed into the water.

“The information we gather on the trip will be shared widely and used to help persuade the government we need to change how we use plastic. Something needs to be done.”

When Deborah signed up to the trip she realised that Jess would be on board too.

Jess, originally from Canada, lives on Hurdsfield Road and is a senior lecturer in North American History at Leeds Beckett University.

Deborah will give a talk about the trip and the problem of plastic at the Snow Goose on Sunderland Street, Macclesfield, on Thursday, July 13, at 7pm. Contact the Snow Goose for tickets or go onto the Facebook page.

Go to exxpeditionuk2017.blogspot.co.uk to read Deborah’s blog.