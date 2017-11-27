Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two women were taken to hospital after their car crashed into a wall on Friday night.

Police were called to Smith Lane, near Blue Boar Farm, in Rainow, where the accident happened.

A 25-year-old driver was travelling with a 19-year-old passenger when the blue Ford Ka crashed into a wall, leaving both women with injuries.

Two ambulances were called to the incident and took the women to hospital.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police, said: “Police were asked to attend the scene at 8.15pm, on Friday, November 24.

“Two women were inside the vehicle, which had collided with a wall. There was a 25-year-old driver and a 19-year-old passenger in the car at the time and were believed to have suffered injuries.

“Both women were then taken to hospital but at this stage it is still uncertain how serious the injuries are.

“Fire crews were initially called to the scene, to cut the women free, but were cancelled and they were able to be removed from the vehicle.”