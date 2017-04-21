Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s just over two weeks until the return of the Macclesfield Beer Festival.

The event is on Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6, at Macclesfield Rugby Club.

Guests will be able to enjoy more than 200 beers, with a huge selection of ales, including offerings from Macclesfield’s Storm and Red Willow breweries.

There will also be a large selection of Welsh beers, more than 65 ciders and perries, wine and prosecco. There will also be soft drinks and food options.

Guests attending the Saturday day time session, which is free-to-attend, can enjoy family entertainment and live music from Manchester-based folk and indie performer Kamal Arafa, and Hugo Kensdale, who performs a mix of alternative folk, rock and pop music.

Tickets for the Friday and Saturday evenings cost £10 each. The proceeds will go to the Seashell Trust.

For tickets go to MacclesfieldBeerFestival.org. uk

To get involved in sponsorship packages contact michael@prjonesjewellers.co.uk.