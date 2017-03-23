Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drink driver who was more than three times the limit when he hit a pedestrian has avoided jail.

Craig Roy Blackhurst, 30, was in a Toyota Aygo when he struck Karol Kalinski on Cross Street, Macclesfield, on January 29, a court heard.

He then drove away without stopping and didn’t report the accident to police.

He was later breathalysed, recording 123mg when the legal limit is 35mg.

Blackhurst, of Byron Street, Macclesfield, admitted drink driving, failing to stop after an accident, failing to report to the police, and driving without insurance at a hearing at Stockport magistrates’ court.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to must complete 300 hours unpaid work.

According to court documents it was Blackhurst’s second drink driving conviction in 10 years and he was banned from the wheel for four years.

Magistrates said the sentence was due to the ‘extremely high reading’ and the fact that Blackhurst ‘hit a pedestrian’ but they held back from sending him to jail because ‘his employment would be lost if he was given custody’.

Blackhurst was also ordered to complete a drink impaired driver’s course.

In a statement provided after his sentence a spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “On Sunday 29 January 2017, Blackhurst left a restaurant in Macclesfield at approximately 7.30pm and driven in a Toyota Aygo in the direction of Cross Street.

“At the corner of Cross Street and Coronation Street, Blackhurst clipped a curb and hit a pedestrian.

“He then drove away in the direction of High Street.

“The incident was reported to officers and Blackhurst was arrested at 8.15pm on the same day for failing to stop following a collision, driving with no insurance and while over the prescribed limit.

“He was charged the following day with the above and failing to report an RTC.

“The vehicle had damage to the nearside portion of the front bumper and the headlamp housing was smashed.”

Blackhurst was also ordered by the court to pay a fine of £350, £300 compensation to Mr Kalinski and £115 in court costs.