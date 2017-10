Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash.

Emergency services were called to a collision between a silver BMW 3 Series and a grey Volkswagen Golf at the Marton Lane crossroads in Gawsworth, Macclesfield around 11am on Sunday (October 29).

The driver of the Golf, a man in his 70s, was taken to Royal Stoke Hospital to be assessed.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said another patient was taken to Macclesfield Hospital.