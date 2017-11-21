Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two children with inspirational stories of how they helped their mums have been honoured with awards.

Maxx Whitham, three, and Bethany Glover, 11, won honours in this year’s Local Hero Awards.

Young Maxx, who is from Macclesfield and now lives in Eaton, won the award of the night, the ‘Pride of Cheshire’ award, for his life-saving actions in calling for help when his mum Kerri-Louise collapsed at home.

Kerri-Louise suffered life-changing injuries when she broke her spine in a car accident as a teenager and is paralysed in one leg. She is in a wheelchair or uses crutches.

Maxx, who lives some of the time at the home of his grandparents Gwyneth and Colin Jones who run the Queens Arms in Bosley, won the award for his fast-thinking, brave actions when he phoned for help after Kerri-Louise collapsed at home and was on the floor in a lot of pain.

Maxx put his mum’s box of medication next to her when she collapsed and when he couldn’t get hold of dad Carl on the phone he stood by the door and screamed for help.

Kerri-Louise said: “I am so proud of Maxx and he continues to amaze and impress me every day.

“He is a truly inspirational little boy, who has had to grow up so quickly and I just don’t know what I’d do without him.”

The annual event celebrates the outstanding achievements and inspiring individuals across Cheshire East and is hosted by Silk 106.9 and sponsored by Cheshire East Council.

Bethany Glover, a former pupil at Parkroyal Primary who now attends Tytherington School, won the Champion Child award for supporting her mother Julie D’Arcy after she was diagnosed with dementia three years ago, aged just 50.

Bethany continued to live with her mum, of Crosshall Street in Macclesfield, for a year after her diagnosis, while taking care of the cooking, cleaning and caring.

She never grumbled but eventually had to go and live with her sister Hayley D’Arcy, 26, on Bollinbrook Road. Bethany has continued to look after her mum and also organised a walk to raise money for dementia. Her sister Hayley said: “Mum’s condition became worse very quickly. It’s really sad. Mum can’t communicate anymore, but recognises us and gives us kisses and cuddles. “It’s amazing what Bethany has done at such a young age. And especially after her dad and grandad died recently too.

“Bethany is such a lovely upbeat person. She really deserves her award.”

Pride of Macclesfield honoured at Local Hero Awards