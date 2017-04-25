Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash this morning.

The collision, which involved a van and a pick-up truck, happened on the A537 Chelford Road between the A535, Chelford roundabout, and the A34, Monks Heath traffic lights, at around 7.20am this morning (Tuesday, April 25).

A man, who was in one car, was taken to Wythenshawe Hospital by ambulance and a woman, who was in the other car, was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital by air ambulance.

Fire engines from Macclesfield, Wilmslow and Knutsford attended.

There is a full road closure in place on the A537/A34 between Monks Heath cross roads and Chelford roundabout.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Diversions are in place.

Police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 97 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.