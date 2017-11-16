Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who battled a brain tumour for 10 years has died aged 27.

Sam Burt, who has raised thousands of pounds for East Cheshire Hospice since his diagnosis, died in its care in the early hours of Wednesday, November 8.

Described as a ‘true gentleman’, Sam grew up in Sutton where he lived with his mum Jill and dad John.

In a tribute, his family said: “Sam was our brother our son and angel, who meant the world to his family and friends. He changed all our lives for the better and was caring and courageous to the last, always a true gentleman.

“We, as a family are so proud to have been able to share his life with him. It is very difficult to write this at this time, as no amount of words can describe what Sam meant to his family and friends.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support over the years, this meant a lot to Sam and to us, his family.”

Sam, a former Hollinhey and Fallibroome student, was diagnosed with a brain tumour after suffering a seizure when he was 18.

He became ill in recent months and passed away at the hospice on November 8.

Nik Kalka, one of his best friends, described him has ‘determined’.

He said: “Sam was 18 when he was diagnosed but he was still very determined to make the best out of life. He still went off to university and he joined the American football team. He would have the odd seizure which would slow him down but he still threw himself into everything. He had time for everyone, he was a genuinely kind and friendly guy.”

Together Sam and Nik have raised more than £16,000 for the East Cheshire Hospice, hosting regular quiz nights at the Marlborough Primary School.

Nik added: “We’ve been supporting the hospice for three years. We’d like to sa a massive thank you to the East Cheshire Hospice which has supported him, particularly over the last year.”

Sam was brother to Esther, Nathan, Anna and Matthew.

He left Macclesfield to study computer science at Birmingham University, but returned after four years and worked at Tesco, on Hibel Road, and latterly at Fallibroome as an IT technician.

All who knew and cared for Sam are invited to his funeral at Sutton St James Church in Sutton, at 1.30pm on Saturday, November 18.

Donations to the East Cheshire Hospice can be made during the funeral, or at justgiving.com/fundraising/in-memory-of-sam-burt.