Tributes have been paid to a popular musician killed in a hit and run while cycling.

Steve Farrish, 49, died after being hit by a car on the A523 London Road.

The car left the scene after the collision and two people were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

There has been an outpouring of kind tributes to Mr Farrish, a musician who performed under the name Riverboat Steve with various bands.

The piano and keyboard player, who also played trombone, lived on a boat on Macclesfield Canal.

Friends say he was cycling home to his boat after a night watching gigs in Macclesfield when he was hit by the car, in the early hours of Saturday.

The talented musician, who worked as an IT programmer, was known for his love of the town’s live music scene, and for drinking lime and soda at the bar.

His family issued a statement: “We are devastated by the loss of Steven.

“He was loved and will be missed. We as a family would respectfully request to be given time to grieve.”

Mr Farrish played piano with bands including Chester-le-Flange Experience and Kato and Co, and trombone with Smiling Skull Ring. He regularly performed at venues including Mash Guru and The Wharf.

Friends gathered at The Wharf to remember Steve on Saturday night.

Tributes have been posted on the Express Facebook page.

Wendy Ann Smith said: “Riverboat Steve was a very popular musician across the music scene in Macclesfield. His tipple was lime and soda, a very cautious cyclist he was loved by many and will be sadly missed.”

Samie Turner said: “Such sad news about Steve. Always remember him coming in to the Nags Head to see the bands on his beloved lime and soda. A popular musician that will be missed by many.”

Police were called to the A523 close to its junction with Cowbrook Lane at 00.52am on Saturday, October 21.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a male lying in the road with head and chest injuries. He was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.”

A 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman from Leek were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released under investigation.

Contact police on 101 quoting incident 44 of October 21.