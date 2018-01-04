Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid following the death of a much-loved vicar who passed away while on holiday with his family.

Reverend David Wightman, 73, of St Michael’s Church, in Macclesfield, died while walking in the Lake District on New Year’s Day.

A member of the parish for several decades, David was ordained as an associate vicar 10 years ago and was a well-known figure in the town.

In an emotional statement, colleague, Reverend Martin Stephens wrote: “There is so much that can rightly be said about David but for now it is right simply to express our sadness and to acknowledge that David’s influence within Macclesfield has been immense.

“It extends both in time beyond his years and geographically far beyond the church community he has faithfully served for decades.

“There will be many people in Macclesfield who have been affected and helped by David’s ministry, whether overtly within normal church life, or more unknowingly through his active support of various ministries within Macclesfield, such as ‘Street Angels’ and Winter Hope Accommodation Macclesfield (WHAM).

“We thank God for the gift David has been to us, and we extend our love to Chris and to their children Jenny and Simon and families at this very sad time.”

David was extremely active in the local community and helped support the work of several charities and groups.

Pip Mosscroft, 72, co-ordinator at Hope in North East Cheshire, which brings different churches together for joint events and prayer, had worked with David for more than ten years and says he will be sorely missed.

He said: “I will miss him very much. He was a great person and it was a terrible shock when I heard the news.

“He was a fantastic leader and a massively generous person to work with. He was really important in starting Hope in North East Cheshire, which has brought 39 churches across the region, together.”

Macclesfield central councillor Janet Jackson has offered her condolences to David’s family and says he will be a big loss to the community.

She said: “I saw him recently at the Christmas carol service and it is just a total shock that he has passed away.

“He will be a great loss to the community, as he was such a kind and generous person and always held out his hand to anyone if they needed help. My thoughts go out to his family at this time.”