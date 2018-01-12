Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid following the death of a ‘Macclesfield sporting legend’.

Former top rugby league player and coach Alan McInnes died on December 28 after a long battle with illness aged 75.

Former King’s pupil Alan lived all of his life in Macclesfield after moving to the town at the age of 12.

He became a star of rugby league when he joined Salford in 1966 and won the Challenge Cup in 1985 as joint coach of Wigan.

After retiring from the sport, he became a teacher at King’s school before moving on to Marple Hall in Marple, where he became head of the Lower School.

But he returned to King’s in 1998 to coach rugby and cricket.

He was also a legendary figure in Macclesfield sporting circles, having captained the cricket club for many years and playing golf at the Hollins over many decades.

Dr Simon Hyde, headmaster at the King’s School, said he would be missed.

He said: “Alan’s character was distinguished by his generosity and his wry sense of fun.

“He was great company. Able to talk to anyone of any age, his sporting and professional life ensured he had a treasure trove of friends and stories.

“He was one of our very best and he will be missed.”

Alan leaves his wife of 50 years Gwyneth, daughter Nicola and three grandchildren.

He is also said to have thousands of friends in the town and across the north west.

His son-in-law Stephen Moores said: “The family has been deeply touched by the very many messages of support which all talk about him not just as a sportsman, but as a great bloke.

“To us he was granddad, an absolutely lovely man who adored and doted on his family and we will miss him very much.”

After his retirement, Alan served as chair of King’s Former Pupils’ Association from 1999 to 2004 and in that time raised monies to refurbish the cricket pavilion.

He joined the school’s governing Body in 2010 and organised the annual Bursary Golf Day, which has raised more than £30,000 to support pupils who would otherwise not be able to afford to study at King’s.

Alan’s funeral will take place at St Peter’s Church, Prestbury, on Wednesday, January 17 at 1.30pm, and afterwards at Macclesfield Golf Club.