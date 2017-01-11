Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid after the death of popular hairdresser at one of the town’s longest-running salons.

For more than four decades Michael Knight ran Vogue Hair, cutting, trimming and curling the locks of his loyal customers.

The firm was started by his father Bradshaw in 1938. But when he was killed in the Second World War, Michael’s mother Marion took over the business.

Michael joined the business when he was 19 and later met his wife Rita when she came to work in the salon.

They worked side by side until 1995 when Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and had to retire.

He died at Macclesfield Hospital on Monday, January 2. He was 80.

Paying tribute, his wife Rita, 67, of Buxton Road, Macclesfield, said: “Michael was a real jack the lad and a bit of a devil. He was very loyal and trusting. He’ll be very missed.

“Michael worked very hard and took a lot of pride in taking care of his customers.

“He made many friends including the Bianchi brothers who he went to school with at Beech Hall.

“He spent his day surrounded by women, but come 5.30pm Michael would hang up his scissors and head to the pub for well-deserved pint with the lads either at the Bate Hall, the Macc Arms or the Church House in Bollington.”

In recent years Michael’s health deteriorated dramatically but was well enough to celebrate his 80th birthday last summer.

Rita added: “We had a party.

“His friends and family all came and it was a beautiful sunny day. That’s a memory I will treasure.

“He was tough. Despite his illness he always fought back, but I think he’d had enough fighting.”

Michael and Rita featured in the Express in 2013 when the salon celebrated its 75th birthday.

Speaking at the time, Michael recounted the hair salon’s history as Vogue Coiffure on Mill Street to Duke Court and to Chestergate where Rita now runs it.

Michael said: “There are some strange parallels between my father and mother, and Rita and I.

“My father and I have both met remarkable women who, in the face of tragedy, have stepped up to keep things going.”

Michael’s funeral will be at Macclesfield Crematorium on Tuesday, January 24 at 1.20pm, followed by the Church House in Bollington.