Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Travellers have set up camp at a settlement for elderly and disabled residents.

A group of around 15 vans went onto the Lyme Green Settlement on Tuesday night (March 21) and parked on the car park for the Tiny Adventures nursery which is also located at the site, just off London Road.

Police attended and have increased patrols at the site.

A Macclesfield Police spokesman told the Express they are aware of the travellers and are looking at the situation.

There are still around nine vans at the site today.

The travellers cannot be moved on without a court warrant.

This must be applied for by the owners of the site, which is the Lyme Green Settlement charity. The charity runs the site which has a care home Lyme Green Hall and bungalows for elderly and disabled people, as well as private businesses including the nursery.

An employee for the charity said: “I’m waiting to hear from the police today before we decide what we are going to do.

“We hope that because we have vulnerable people here, that there is some way we can remove the travellers without having to go down the road of paying for a warrant and a bailiff.

“It will cost at least £1,000 to remove them. We’re a charity and this is the last thing we need.

“We’ve told them they must leave because this is what you need to do if it goes to court. They have refused and said they can’t move on because one of the vehicles is broken down and needs a part.

“Our residents are elderly and vulnerable and they are frightened.

“The car park would normally be used by staff for the nursery and parents bringing their children.

“It’s causing a lot of stress for everyone.”

A mum, 22, whose grandmother lives in the site and who brings her son to the nursery, said: “We can’t get in the car park and my grandma is very worried.

"She said when they arrived it was like a helicopter landing.

"It was the noise of the generator which is going through the night. This is private land and it’s not fair on the residents who are all vulnerable people.”