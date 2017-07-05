Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of travellers have parked their vehicles in West Park.

The vehicles are believed to have arrived yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, July 4).

Some residents took to social media to complain.

One woman said she is scared to walk through the park.

She said: “It’s not fair that we can’t use our park. If I was to pull up a caravan there im sure the council would be towing me away.”

The camp is spread across two locations in the park. One is near the play area with four caravans and vehicles, the other, just a single caravan and vehicle, is near the fence to the west side of the park.

The park is run by Cheshire East Council.

For generations the lifestyle of travellers involves travelling the country and living in various locations for as long as they are able, in order to earn a living.

The council has the powers to evict travellers camped on council-owned land but must first go to a court for an order, which can take up to two weeks.

The Express has contacted the council and police for comment.