Four thugs have been jailed after a violent brawl on the platform of Macclesfield train station.

Brothers Kelvin and Martin Jackson, along with Nathan Henshall, launched the brutal attack on passengers after their friend Ricky Chell smashed a beer bottle on the head of a passenger on a train, a court heard.

The mayhem spilled onto the platform and left victims with horrific injuries including a fractured jaw and broken ankle.

At Chester Crown Court, the trio admitted GBH and were jailed for a total of six years.

The court heard that the men were part of a gang of eight who were acting ‘boisterously’ on a train from Manchester on 6.45pm on February 27, last year.

Also on the train were a group of family and friends travelling home.

The violence ignited when Chell got into an argument with another passenger Gary Ellams, and then hit him with a bottle, the hearing was told. Mr Ellam’s son in law Craig Purcell then restrained Chell who tried to get off the train as it pulled into Macclesfield and the party spilled out on to the platform.

Another passenger Kerry Draper also tried to prevent Chell leaving but was attacked by Nathan Henshall who ‘hit and grabbed her’ at the station.

Henshall then punched Mr Purcell ‘with a blow that sent him rocking’ before Mr Purcell got a second blow from Kelvin Jackson.

The attack broke his jaw in three places.

Despite trying to move to safety, passengers Russell Bromley and his partner of Rebecca Summerfield were also attacked.

Mr Bromley was punched to the floor by Martin Jackson and then kicked several times by both Jackson and Henshall.

He suffered a fractured ankle and multiple facial wounds.

His partner Rebecca Summerfield tried to stop the attack only to be punched by Henshall.

In a victim impact statement Mr Purcell, who had his jaw wired, said he felt degraded by being forced to eat with a bib during his recovery.

Sentencing Judge Eric Lamb said the ‘violent and boorish behaviour’ on a public railway would have caused distress to other passengers.

He said: “Mr Bromley was trying to move to safety when he was punched and kicked many times when he was on the floor.

“Henshall and Jackson used a shod foot as a weapon causing serious injury.”