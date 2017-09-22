Trains through Macclesfield were disrupted this morning after a vehicle hit a bridge near the station.
National Rail issued a warning to passengers about disruptions to services at around 7.30am.
The incident affected services on Northern, Cross Country and Virgin Trains services.
It came after reports of a vehicle hitting a bridge near the station at Macclesfield.
National Rail tweeted just after 8am that services are back to normal.
It said: “Trains are now running normally through #Macclesfield following disruption caused by a vehicle striking a bridge near the station.”
Network Rail tweeted that examiners have been on site assessing the bridge.
A spokesman for Network Rail said that the vehicle hit the railway bridge on Buxton Road just before 7am and the trains were stopped as a precaution but there was no damage to the bridge.
The line was reopened at 7.30am.
The spokesman said: "We urge anyone driving a lorry to know the height of it and make sure it can clear the railway bridge."