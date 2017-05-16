Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The streets of Macclesfield are turning blue and white ahead of the FA Trophy final.

Macclesfield Town FC have decorated the main streets of the town centre with bunting in a bid to get Maxonians fired up for the big game at Wembley on Sunday.

The move is part of the club’s ‘We’re Going’ campaign which is encouraging families to snap up tickets for as little as £1 for a child.

Tickets for adults are £25 and concessions such as pensioners and students get in for £10. There is a 50 percent discount for groups of nine or more.

Tickets also get you in for the FA Vase final at 12.15pm ahead of Macclesfield’s game against York at 4.15pm on Sunday, May 21.

Businesses across the town have been showing their support of the Silkmen by displaying banners and posters promoting the ‘We’re Going’ campaign including Virgin at Macclesfield train station, JJ Cookson, Tesco on Hibel Road and Exchange Street, RRG Toyota, Sainsbury’s and Leek United Building Society.

The club is also urging fans to share their involvement in the big game on social media using the hashtag #SeeYouatWembley.

Rob Heys, general manager of Macclesfield Town FC, said: “Our efforts to promote our trip to Wembley are really being stepped up now, with just over a week to go before the FA Trophy Final.

“The excitement is starting to take hold. Thanks to Macclesfield Town Council and to Spiral Print, we have blue and white bunting around the town, down Chestergate and Mill Lane. We’ve also got pull-up banners in and around Macclesfield, with lots of local businesses getting involved in helping us to spread the word.”

Meanwhile, Roary the Lion, the club’s larger than life mascot, has been doing his bit to get people excited.

He was joined by players for a visit to Bollington Cross Primary School where the football team were presented the trophy after winning the ‘Local Small Schools’ tournament.

The FA has sold 4,979 tickets in the Macclesfield section of the ground, and almost 31,000 across the rest of the stadium.

Up to 15,019 seats are available for Macclesfield supporters in the ‘east’ stand, behind the goal, as well as part of the lower ‘north’ stand.

For tickets visit ticketingcontent.thefa.com.