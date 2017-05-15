Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A councillor has cast serious doubt on a new masterplan to transform the southern gateway to the town.

The scheme targets 63-hectares of land between Congleton Road and London Road known as South Macclesfield Development Area (SMDA).

Developers, Engine of the North, Cheshire East Council’s development company, and TG, a Jersey-based firm, are bidding to build 950 homes, a new 4,000sqm retail development including a supermarket, a 210-place primary school, a link road from Congleton Road to London Road and commercial space for warehousing and offices.

But Councillor Laura Jeuda, who represents Macclesfield South ward, fears the viability of the SMDA relies too much on moving Cheshire Demolition from Turf Lane to the commercial land in the scheme.

She said: “The demolition plant is to be on the development but away from housing. My feeling is that it isn’t going to happen.”

Coun Jeuda also fears the number of homes will have a detrimental impact on local roads, even with a new link road.

She said: “Going back over many years the link road between London Road and Congleton Road has always been the problem. The proposal is for traffic to be diverted from London Road onto Moss Lane via Star Lane/Turf Lane. This has understandably raised significant concerns among residents of Moss Lane and roads off. I am not convinced that the current proposal is realistic.”

The SMDA does not include a new stadium for Macclesfield Town FC Club or any improvements to the Congleton Road playing fields or a new sports pavilion, as proposed in previous schemes. But cash will instead be put towards creating new pitches.

A spokesperson for Engine of the North said:

“The development provides the opportunity to deliver a long-standing strategic aim, to deliver an east-west link road to the south of Macclesfield, that will help to alleviate existing congestion on the surrounding road network.

“The proposals includes the relocation of the present business operations on the site and away from existing residents. Providing modern premises for these businesses and key local employers, will enable them to remain in south Macclesfield.

“We have undertaken a sports needs assessment as part of the planning application in accordance with Cheshire East Council and Sport England’s guidelines. The development will provide for the recommendations set out in the assessment.”

You can have your say by visiting the council’s planning portal and searching 17/1874M.