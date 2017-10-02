Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The town council has hit out at plans to hike up town centre car parking charges.

Cheshire East Council wants to increase the cost of car parking in Macclesfield, Crewe, Nantwich and Knutsford to bring in an extra £220,000 a year.

The new charges – which see 10p imposed on short stay and 20p on long stay – would apply to all paid-for car parks in Macclesfield, including those at the Town Hall, Churchill Way, Duke Street, Exchange Street, Park Green, Waters Green, and the multi-stories at Jordangate and the Grosvenor Centre.

But Macclesfield Town Council has written to the council’s environment and regeneration scrutiny committee claiming town centre footfall will be ‘inevitably and adversely impacted’, with Macclesfield residents already paying more than Cheshire East neighbours.

Speaking on behalf of the council, town clerk Pete Turner said: “I believe that the CEC-led Macclesfield regeneration programme will be adversely impacted by the perception of across the board increases in parking charges.

“I am concerned that Macclesfield already has the highest per unit charges and this is not regularised within the proposals, as it will in effect see broad brush price rises.”

Speaking at the scrutiny committee on Tuesday, September 19, Frank Jordan, director of places, said the council had already missed out on about £1.2m by not increasing parking fees over the past 10 years.

He said: “There are a number of fixed costs in terms of running our car parking function and by not applying inflation what that means over time is that we are effectively increasing the subsidy to that service because the costs are fixed.”

But councillors on the scrutiny committee agreed it was unfair and that a borough wide parking strategy – involving towns where parking is free – should be considered first.

Committee chairman Coun Harold Davenport added: “I can see why you need to put it up. But perhaps the timing’s not quite right.”

Vice-chairman Hayley Wells-Bradshaw said that the changes will damage the council’s reputation.

She said: “I really think it will prove to be an own goal with residents and I don’t think it’s worth it for £220,000. I think this is going to destroy more than that in goodwill and engagement with the voters.”

The final decision will be taken next month by the cabinet.