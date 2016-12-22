Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From traditional tales to stories with a modern twist, youngsters from across Macclesfield have enjoyed their first school productions over the festive season.

We’ve been sent in pictures from St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School, which held a traditional nativity play ‘The Christmas Crib’.

It was performed by 50 children from Early Years, Year One and Year Two, in front of a packed audience at St Gregory’s Catholic Church, with proceeds from the event going to East Cheshire Hospice.

Children at Park Lane Special School celebrated the festive season by performing Christmas songs at Fallibroome Academy’s Performance Hall.

Each class did a different song, including the Little Snowflake, Band Aid, Rockin Robin and Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.

There were two modern nativities at Beech Hall School, with infants performing The Sleepy Shepherd and Juniors starring in ‘Lights, Camel, Action’.

James Allen, headteacher, said: “We thoroughly enjoyed watching two new takes on the much-loved nativity story and of course, our wonderfully talented children had parents laughing and crying throughout. They were all fantastic and it was a great way to end the term.”

Every single pupil at Bosley St Mary’s took part in their nativity, which was also entitled ‘Lights, Camel, Action’.

Rachel Mortishire-Smith, from the school, said: “From start to finish, the children thoroughly enjoyed the all-singing, all-dancing ‘Strictly the Nativity’, encouraged by the enthusiastic audience participation on both nights and the rave reviews afterwards from parents and grandparents.

“We will conclude our term with a more traditional nativity carol service for the school families and community, in Bosley St Mary’s Church.”

King’s Infants were also in high spirits when they performed a traditional nativity following the journey of the Three Kings.

It was performed by the school’s youngest children and enjoyed by a packed audience of enthralled parents, teachers and fellow pupils.

Kettleshulme St James C of E Primary School performed their play at Kettleshulme Church, Robin and Sparrow’s Amazing Adventure.

It tells the story of two little birds who travel to Bethlehem where they find Mary, Joseph and Baby Jesus.