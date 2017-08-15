Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He may look like a toddler but Angus Palmes is actually 13-years-old.

The teenager, who goes to Park Lane School in Macclesfield, has a unique chromosome abnormality that has restricted his growth.

And while his older brother, Otis, 15, has rocketed to six feet in height, poor little Angus has been left behind and still wears clothes meant for a three-year-old.

But while you might think this would make him miserable, this pint-sized lad is happy-go-lucky.

Mum Tandy, 48, of Wildboardclough, said: “Angus is a really happy little boy. Whenever things are going his way he is delightful. He has this brilliant dirty laugh that is so infectious and always has people smiling.” Angus endured a tough start to his life. He needed surgery to correct a heart defect and talipes, also known as club foot.

He later had meningitis, surgery to treat gastro-oesophageal reflux and more recently gastrostomy to allow him to be fed through an external tube.

Angus cannot walk unaided and has a wheelchair to get around. He also cannot communicate verbally and has developed his own sign language. He loves going to school, where Tandy is chair of governors, and watching Otis play at Macclesfield Cricket Club.

Tandy said: “Angus loves just hanging out, especially with his brother, who dotes on him. He also likes observing other people. He’s got a devious streak and seems to enjoy other people’s misfortune, roaring with laughter. He’s a bright boy but his learning disability means he just can’t say what he wants to say.”

But Tandy’s main bugbear is the ‘staring’.

She said: “Everyone in Macclesfield seems to know him but you do get used to people staring unwittingly. Luckily, Angus is always so smiley and that engages people to speak to us. When people ask me how old Angus is I say 13. They think I mean 13 months. He still wears clothes meant for a three-year-old.”

It is his chromosome abnormality that sets Angus apart – making him literally one in seven billion.

Tanya said: “There are no records of anyone else in the world having this abnormality. It means we have no idea of how it will develop over time and what the future holds for him.

“That was quite overwhelming in the beginning, but we just get on with it.”

Angus and his family would struggle to cope without the help from health services and charities.

They gets priceless support from the Learning Disability CAMHS (Child and adolescent mental health services) team based in Macclesfield, and Angus’s school Park Lane.

But recently Newlife, a charity which helps disabled children, stepped in to solve a problem for Angus that he was having when he spends the night at his dad James’s home in Alderley Edge.

The charity, which partners with Marks and Spencer, provided a £2,200 portable safety sleeper to prevent Angus from hurting himself.

Tandy said: “Angus spends a handful of nights each month with his dad and a further two or three in respite care – where he doesn’t have the same safety equipment, putting him at risk of harm.

“He gets sensory feedback from banging his head so it is really important he is in a soft environment.

“This equipment will really improve his quality of life and give his dad, myself and those who care for him outside of the home peace of mind.”