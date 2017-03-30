Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two thugs could face jail after a brutal attack on off-duty police officers.

The officers were on a colleague’s leaving do in Macclesfield when they got into an argument with Jamie Gosling, 26, and Daniel Earles, 24, a court heard.

The row ‘got out of control’ and the constables were attacked, prosecutors said.

One of the officers was hit so hard he suffered a perforated eardrum, while the other was strangled and left ‘gasping for breath’, magistrates were told.

At a court hearing on Monday, March 27, Gosling, of Stafford Walk, Upton Priory, admitted to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, while Earles, of Swettenham Street, Macclesfield, admitted assault.

Magistrates, sitting at Stockport, warned both men they could face prison when they are sentenced on April 6.

Danielle Allanson, prosecuting said: “On February 15 three off duty police officers were in Macclesfield Town Centre. They had been at training at Macclesfield police station. At the end of the working day they met with other colleagues for a leaving do for someone who was moving to a different division.

“During the evening they are confronted by the two defendants. There is an argument and two assaults.

“Earles assaults his victim, by taking hold of him by putting him in a headlock and using his forearm against his throat. He was left gasping for breath trying to break free. When he was released he felt light headed and unsteady on his feet as a result of being strangled by the defendant.”

Ms Allanson told the court that Earles and Gosling knew their victims were off-duty police officers.

She said: “After a verbal argument the situation got out of control.

“[One of the officers] feels a blow to his head near his ear causing a perforated ear drum. As he is released he falls to the floor and is lay on his back in the pub. He got back up and found the situation was very volatile. There is an additional blow to his face. But it is not certain were that comes from. It is a severe incident.”

Sam Fixter, defending both men, said Earles admits coming from behind and grabbing one of the policemen around the neck to pull him away, while Gosling admits a single blow to the other using an open palm.