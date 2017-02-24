Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thug has avoided jail after ‘sustained attacks’ on the same woman.

Simon John McGann, 35, assaulted his victim three times in the space of less than two months.

He also damaged a mobile phone during one incident on April 15.

McGann, of Buckfast Close, Macclesfield, was found guilty of three charges of assault and one charge of criminal damage after a trial at Stockport magistrates’ court. He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for two years.

McGann was also given an electronically-monitored curfew for eight weeks which bans him from leaving his house from 8pm to 6am.

McGann must also attend up to 15 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement. According to court documents the assaults took place on April 15 and 26, and June 4.

Magistrates stated the reason for the sentence was because “they were sustained attacks over a period of time in a domestic setting on the same victim when he had been drinking”.

McGann has also been given a restraining order banning any contact with the victim for the next two years.